On September 23, Talal Chaudhry, former PLM-N MNA, was attacked by a group of unidentified individuals near Ayesha Rajab’s, a serving MNA, home—bringing unnecessary drama related to the party to the public limelight. As the police investigates into the matter, the very least that can be expected from all parties involved is cooperation so that the matter can be concluded and operations resumed once again.

The attack was reported three days after the former MNA was left incapacitated on the side of a road until help arrived. While no party has come forth to file a case, PML-N has created a three-member team to look into the matter and curtail the spiralling rumours that this entire debacle has unleashed across the nation. This is a prime example of how internal party matters are never left concealed, especially if instances of crime, like assault, are committed. As such, given that an individual’s rights have been violated, the police are authorised, by law, to carry out an investigation into the occurrence as a matter of law and order. It is their primary responsibility that has to be fulfilled regardless of the nature of the issue. When the law is broken, whether there are allegations of foreign funding, money laundering or any other illegal activity, the authorities have to step in, no matter what the conflicting parties say. However, if all stakeholders continue to evade the authorities, this incident stands to be prolonged, and made complex, much more than necessary.

Coming to a conclusive decision in regards to who the perpetrator was, what the larger problem is and how to enforce accountability is only possible if both parties can come to the table. As a matter of duty, and enforcing transparency, a comprehensive enquiry, that demands collaboration, has to be made even if both parties come to a resolution independently.