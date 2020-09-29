Share:

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,474 on Tuesday, as Pakistan has reported 8 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus.

According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 672 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours surging the number of positive cases to 311,516.

Till now 136,395 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 99,292 in Punjab, 37,727 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,532 in Islamabad, 15,177 in Balochistan, 2,663 in Azad Kashmir and 3,730 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,495 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,234 in Punjab, 1,259 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 181 in Islamabad, 88 in GB and 72 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,482,206 coronavirus tests and 32,665 in last 24 hours. 296,340 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 419 patients are in critical condition. There are now 8,702 active cases in the country.