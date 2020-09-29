Share:

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adil Taswar Monday said that teachers were nation builders who play major role in nation building and future of coming generations. This mission could only be accomplished if they discharge their responsibilities with honesty, dedication and patriotic spirit. If the builder of a nation speaks lie and show false performance through issuing bogus certificates then what lesson the coming generations would learn, he asked the participants.

The DC was chairing an education committee meeting to review performance of teaching staff at his office here which was attended by Director Education Sukkur Abdul Aziz Hakro DO Primary and ADEOs. The DC directed the director education to serve show cause notice to teachers who were absent during inspection of the schools by administrators, and take punitive action against them if they fail to justify their absence.

DC irected health authorities to ensure availability of medicines

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi Monday asked the District Health Officer (DHO) to visit government owned healthcare facilities and ensure availability of medicines. The DC took notice of news reports about problems faced by patients visiting the hospitals, Basic Health Units (BHU) and other facilities due to shortage of needed medicines. In his another directive, the DC ordered to provide a detailed report about preventive and curative measures adopted by the health department.