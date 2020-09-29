Share:

The death toll from flooding in Sudan caused by months of heavy rains has risen to 138, the country's Interior Ministry said early Tuesday.

More than 100,000 homes have become partially or completely unusable due to floods.

The ministry added that 56 people have been injured in the flooding.

Earlier this month, Sudan’s Security and Defense Council declared a national state of emergency for three months.

The global community, particularly countries like Turkey and Qatar, continues to provide humanitarian assistance to flood victims in Sudan.