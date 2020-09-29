Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs was yesterday informed that Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) invited observers including FAFEN to monitor the upcoming elections in GB, scheduled to be held on 15th this year.

The standing committee, chaired by Mujahid Ali, was told that Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government had released Rs 250 million for the required arrangements of upcoming elections. In case of snowfall, Army helicopters will be deployed to pick up and drop off voters at the polling stations.

Ali Mohammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, said that Parliamentarians should work for solution of public problems beyond party interests and should not boycott the parliamentary business/ standing committees. The chairman directed the election commission to prepare a comprehensive report of the recommendations on the electoral reforms and submit to the standing committee.

MNA Junaid Akbar, Jawad Hussain, Rukhsana Naveed, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Zill-e-Huma, Fouzia Behram, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali and representatives of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan also attended the meeting.