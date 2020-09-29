Share:

DI KHAN - The city police here on Monday registered a case against 300 workers of Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F) including the brother of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for violating Section 144. According to details, the JUI-F staged a protest yesterday in front of Press Club against NAB arrest of Musa Khan Baloch, father of Tariq Musa Baloch, Personal Secretary of JUIF’s Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and arrest of 150 workers in Paharpur protest. The police lodged FIR under section 188pcc for violating section 144. The case was registered against Maulana Obaid-ur-Rehman, District General Secretary JUIF Chaudhry Ashfaq Advocate, General Secretary District Bar Association Akhtar Saeed Marwat Advocate, and 300 other party workers.