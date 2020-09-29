Share:

LAHORE - An FIR registered against former UAF Vice-Chancellor Rana Iqrar Ahmad Khan and former Registrar for misuse of power, nepotism and embezzlement of millions of rupees by ACE, Punjab. An FIR was registered against former VC Rana Iqrar Ahmad Khan and former Registrar Ch Muhammad Hussain of Agriculture University in lieu of corruption charges of millions of rupees, nepotism, and abuse of power. According to Anti-Corruption Punjab, the case has been registered in Anti-Corruption Faisalabad. Rana Iqrar illegally hired gazetted and non gazzeted staff on the basis of nepotism. Rana Iqrar worked continuously as VC for nine long years and achieved new heights of corruption. Rana Iqrar hired 608 individuals illegally and 138 among them were gazzetted officers while 470 were non-gazetted officers. Rana violated all the laws during recruitment process including the constitution of Pakistan, Government of Punjab’s Regulations and University Act. He caused a loss of Rs42 crores to national treasury. While holding the portfolio of VC he worked on a dual post as Project Director in a US Aid Project and drew double salary. He received a salary of 4.25 million as Project Director of an NGO and awarded himself Rs9 million as honorarium without the approval of Chancellor.