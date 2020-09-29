Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured Pakistan's complete support to the Afghan peace process.

Addressing a conference at Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said Pakistan respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan. He categorically said Pakistan has no favorites in Afghanistan and it does not want to meddle in its internal affairs.

As the intra Afghan dialogue are continuing, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will accept the will of the people of Afghanistan. He said Pakistan believes that only the Afghan people can determine their future and it cannot be imposed on them. He said all sides will have to work together for a peaceful, prosperous and stable Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the commencement of talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban is a unique and historic opportunity for peace in Afghanistan and it must be seized by the Afghan leadership. He said reduction in violence leading to a ceasefire is a necessity for peace in the country.

The Foreign Minister also emphasized the need for greater collaboration between the two countries in different fields to build a common future.