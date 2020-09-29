Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government has nothing to do with the affairs of NAB.

The government believes in the supremacy of the constitution and law, not political revenge. The scourge of corruption must be eradicated as soon as possible.

He was talking to Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam and Provincial Minister for Excise Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed among others at Governor House Lahore while other issues such as political and governmental affairs were discussed on the occasion. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government believes in the rule of law and constitution and we are pursuing a policy of ridding the country of corruption.

He said that all the institutions of accountability including NAB are being strengthened because the country is facing many problems, including economic ones, due to the corruption of the past rulers. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that it is not right to call the fall of any member of the opposition as political revenge in any case. This is decided by the NAB but not by the government and we have clearly said that the NAB is not the government and the government is not the NAB.

He said that for the first time we have cleared all institutions from political interference in the country.

Governor Punjab said that the steps taken by the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide relief and strength to the weaker sections are unprecedented in the past.

The government stands with the poor people in every difficult time. He said that “Ehsaas Programme” successful “Youth Programme” and “Insaf Health Card” are also historic projects of the government.

He said that the government stands by the poor people in every difficult time. Provincial Ministers Ejaz Alam and Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said that the fraudulence of the opposition is being exposed to the nation every day. Our government promises to the people that it will rid the country of venality and ensure transparent and impartial accountability. He said that Imran Khan is working on a policy to take the country on the path of development and prosperity.