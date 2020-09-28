Share:

ISLAMABAD-World Heart Day is celebrated every year on September 29. The purpose of World Heart Day is to educate people around the globe about Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), including heart disease and stroke, and to highlight the actions that individuals can take to prevent and control CVD. CVD is accountable for nearly half of all non-communicable diseases deaths making it the world’s number one killer claiming 17.9 million lives each year. Chief of Cardiology, Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Dr Asad Ali Saleem said that prevention is better than cure, and most premature deaths from CVD can be avoided if main risk factors; tobacco use, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and physical inactivity, are controlled. “If one has risk factors like diabetes, smoking habit, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity with low or minimal physical activity and excessive salt intake, he or she is at high risk and must modify lifestyle and dietary habits to avoid serious cardiovascular complications,” he further added. Consultant cardiologist, SIH Dr Saeed Ullah Shah said that coronary artery disease and valve diseases should not be confused as both conditions result from different complications. Angiography is a test used to find out coronary artery blockage, etc. He said that it is alarming that now people at a younger age are also coming with heart-related diseases. He also stressed the need to avoid tobacco usage, exercise regularly, and control weight. Consultant interventional cardiologist, SIH Dr. Asaad Akbar Khan said that people with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and kidney problems are at high risk of heart-related diseases. He advised to adopt a more active lifestyle to prevent cardiovascular and other diseases including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart failure, heart attack, obesity, diabetes, and even different types of cancer. Associate consultant cardiologist, SIH Dr Kashif Jan explained that VSD commonly referred to as a hole in the heart is the most common heart problem that babies are born with and it happens during fetal heart development and is present at birth. He said that this condition can be improved with treatment but the timely diagnosis is important so that treatment can be given as early as possible.