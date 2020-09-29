Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan chaired a high level meeting regarding finalisation of draft Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Policy at Aviation Division on Monday.

The meeting was attended by participants from various ministries as well as provinces.

The minister apprised the participants that in light of manifold increase in the usage of remotely piloted aircraft systems it is high time to formulate a policy to regulate the usage of UAS.

The participants also acknowledged the step taken and shared their valuable suggestion on the subject matter. It was decided that all the concerned stakeholders shall furnish their views / comments on the draft policy within fortnight and follow-up meeting shall be convened after incorporation of comments from all concerned stakeholders in the policy.