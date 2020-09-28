Share:

LAHORE-Ibrahim Anjum and Bilal Gilani finished on top in the singles category while unbeaten Zohaib Afzal Malik and Umar Jawad emerged as the best pair in the doubles category in the 1st UTR Event that concluded here on Monday.

Out of total nine matches, Ibrahim and Bilal won eight matches each and lost just one each to top the singles category while Zohaib and Umar lost two matches each to finish runners-up in the singles category. In the doubles category, Zohaib and Umar emerged as the best pair as they won all their doubles matches.

In the sixth round, Omar Jawad thrashed Abdullah Yousaf 4-0, 4-0, Haris Suleman struggled hard to beat Ismail Aftab 4-1, 1-4, 12-10, Zohaib Afzal Malik outlasted Omer Shahani 4-1, 4-1, Ibrahim Anjum outpaced Raja Mustafa 4-1, 4-1, Bilal Gilani defeated Ahmad Yousaf 4-0, 4-2. In the seventh round, Omer Jawad outclassed Ismail Aftab 4-0, 4-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik crushed Abdullah Yousaf 4-0, 4-0, Raja Mustafa defeated Haris Salman 4-0, 4-1, Bilal Gilani routed 4-0, 4-3, Ibrahim Anjum fought hard against Ahmad Yousaf to beat 4-2, 1-4, 10-6.

In the eighth round, the match between Omar Jawad and Zohaib Malik was a treat to watch as Omar Jawad held his nerves to win the encounter 4-3(12-10), 4-2, Ismail Aftab beat Raja Mustafa 4-3(7-5), 4-2, Bilal Gilani outsmarted Abdullah Yousaf 4-2, 4-0, Ahmad Yousaf overpowered Haris Salman 4-2, 4-1 and Ibrahim Anjum outpaced Omar Shahani 4-1, 4-2.

In the ninth round, Omar Jawad toppled Raja Mustafa 4-1, 4-0, Ismail Aftab beat Ahmad Yousaf 4-3(7-5), 4-3(10-8), Ibrahim Anjum thrashed Abdullah Yousaf 4-0, 4-0, Omar Shahani beat Haris Salman Bajwa 4-1, 4-0 while in the last match of the day played between young Zohaib Malik and Bilal Gilani, which was supported and applauded by a few spectators present on the occasion, both the players fought for each and every point till the end and after a tough fight, Bilal succeeded to win it in tiebreak 4-1, 1-4 and 10-8.

Ex-Chief Engineer DHA and EME Society Col (r) Javed Akhar graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed shields and trophies among the top performers. He also thanked and appreciated H&H Director Aamir Malik and Yasir Hassan, who runs UTR in Pakistan. He further said that people like Yasir and coach Naseeb, who also represents UTR in Pakistan, are the true inspiration who promotes sports, especially tennis in Pakistan.