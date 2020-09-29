Share:

ISLAMABAD - A vast majority of Pakistanis (93.2 percent) consider Prime Minister Imran Khan a better prime minister than his pre­decessors in the last 15 years, according to an online survey conducted by a Dubai-based Khaleej Magazine on Twitter. The survey asked who was/is the better Prime Minister of Pakistan in the last 15 years? and the choices were Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif/Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Yusuf Raza Gi­lani/Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shaukat Aziz. “Out of 16,041 voters (93.2 percent) say Im­ran Khan is a better PM as com­pared to the previous PMs,” ac­cording to results of the survey posted by Khaleej Magazine on its twitter account. The fi­nal results of the online sur­vey showed Nawaz Sharif/Sha­hid Khaqan Abbasi securing 4.7 percent votes followed by Shaukat Aziz 1.3 percent and Yusuf Raza Gilani/Raja Pervez Ashraf 0.8 percent.