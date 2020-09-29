Share:

India’s Charged Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned on Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by Indian security forces at Line of Control.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Tandar Sector of LoC, 15-year-old Waleed s/o Muhammad Fareed was martyred while Misbah Begum, 25, Zaheer Abbas, 45, Qasim Sain, 80, and Suleman, 26 sustained serious injuries.

“Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” it said.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2387 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 19 martyrdom and serious injuries to 191 civilians.