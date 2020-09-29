Share:

Iran's parliament on Tuesday gave a vote of confidence to President Hassan Rouhani's pick for the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the parliament website reported.

The lawmakers approved the proposed minister Alireza Razm-Hosseini with 175 votes in favor, 80 against, and nine abstentions from a total of 264 votes.

Razm-Hosseini is an Iranian reformist politician, economic activist and educated in economy and trade sciences.

He was the former governor of Iran's Khorasan Razavi and Kerman Provinces and had assumed administrative positions in Rouhani's government.

He is taking office as the country is grappling with economic and financial problems.