Share:

islamabad - The much-anticipated sequel to the 2009 epic science fiction film Avatar has been in the works for about a decade. And now, despite production being shut in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and release dates being pushed back eight times, comes the welcome news from filmmaker James Cameron that live-action filming is ‘100 % complete’.

Cameron made the big reveal during an interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger, which included more welcomed news about the third installment in the franchise that’s being shot simultaneously in New Zealand.

Talking to Schwarzenegger ahead of the 2020 Austrian World Summit environmental conference, Cameron first addressed the impact that the coronavirus crisis has had on the filming process that started back in August 2017 in California. ‘We lost about four-and-a-half months of production. As a result of that we rolled [the premiere date] around one fuller year for a release in December of 2022.’