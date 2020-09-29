Share:

Rawalpindi - District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq Javed along with two other judges paid a visit to Adiala Jail here on Monday.

The other judges included Senior Civil Judge Shahid Awan and Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Magistrate Section 30.

The judges were received by Superintendent of Adyala Jail Muhammad Asghar and other staff.

During the visit, the judges inspected Coronavirus Front Desk, Jail Entry Point, Walk-through Gate, Screening Machine and provision of sanitizer and gloves to the staff and inmates.

They also visited women and juveniles wards, kitchen, hospitals and all barracks and interacted with the prisoners.

Meanwhile, DSJ Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq Javed also ordered release of some 25 prisoners involved in petty crimes on personal surety bonds. Following the orders of DSJ, Superintendent Adyala Jail Asghar Ali released the 25 prisoners from jail.