PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet on Monday, Jhagra said: “I have tested positive for Covid-19, and am isolating at home. I feel fine and healthy, albeit with a slight cough. I will continue to work from home, health permitting, Insha’Allah, and hope to be back as soon as possible. If you have come in contact with me please test yourself.”

It may be mentioned here that the government has recently lifted lockdown from educational institutions, businesses and other walks of life.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic so far, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lost 1259 lives to coronavirus.

while 37701 others were infected with the virus. Of all the cases, 35,951 recovered from the disease in the province.

The first and second patients, having died of coronavirus in Pakistan, belonged to KP province. Sadat Khan was the first patient in Pakistan who died of the contagion. The elderly Sadat belonged to Manga village in Mardan and he had reportedly contracted the virus in Saudi Arabia, wherefrom he had arrived days before his death.