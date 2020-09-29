Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday directed the authorities to give practical shape to the economic zones project at the earliest without delay.

“Making Punjab an industrial hub is his mission”, he stressed while presiding over a meeting at his office to review progress on the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The Secretary Industries Department briefed the participants about the establishment of Special Economic Zones and Industrial Estates. The CM was told the process of the approval of establishing nine economic zones was complete and practical steps were underway now.

“The economic zones will not only usher in the industrial revolution but will also provide more than 17 lakh job opportunities to the needy. Similarly, more than Rs807 billion investment is also expected in the economic zones”, he said, adding that the interest shown by the investors in purchasing industrial plots was encouraging.

Buzdar said that Bahawalpur Industrial Estate will soon be inaugurated while JW China-Pakistan Special Economic Zone will be established at Raiwind Road over an area of 161.5 acres in collaboration with the private sector.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that the Industrial City Faisalabad, Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate and value-added Special Economic Zone projects will promote trade and investment in the province. “Rs 50 billion investment and 1.25 lakh jobs are expected through Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate as the government will provide every possible incentive in Special Economic Zones and Industrial Estates”, he said. Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of C&W and finance departments and others attended the meeting.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF KILLING OF THREE WOMEN IN RAWALPINDI

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi about killing of three women due to firing and directed to arrest the criminals early. He has directed to submit a report to his office after holding impartial investigations and provision of justice should also be ensured to the bereaved heirs.

CM greets NEW OFFICE-BEARERS OF DG KHAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated President Kh Jalaluddin Romi, vice president Latif Pitafi and other newly elected office-bearers of DG Chamber of Commerce & Industry and termed the selection of Kh. Jalaluddin Romi a good omen. I am hopeful that the new office-bearers will work for industrialization as the PTI government is committed to bringing the backward areas at par with the developed cities, he added. There is a lot of potential of trade and industry in DG Khan and the government will provide every possible support to the industrialists for the promotion of industry.

Meanwhile, the government is also setting up special economic zones for holistic development and employment-generation in south Punjab, concluded the CM.