Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday directed the Local Bodies institutions to improve cleanliness situation in the province stressing that a neat and clean Punjab was the priority agenda of the PTI government.

While chairing a meeting at his office about Local Bodies, the CM made it clear that he wanted to see every city and town neat and clean and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. “Resources will be provided for improving the cleanliness situation and the Local Government Department should show no negligence in solving public problems”, he affirmed,

He said the Local Bodies System will devolve the fruits of development to the doorsteps of the people and usher in a new era of development and prosperity. “The sewage, sanitation, provision of drinking water and other citizens’ related problems will be solved”, he assured.

The CM directed that complaints submitted through baldia online app should be redressed at every cost. “It is satisfying that six different services are being provided through this app”, he said.

The Secretary Local Government briefed the meeting about the matters relating to Local Bodies.

Provincial Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Good Governance Committee and others attended the meeting.

Making Punjab an industrial hub is my mission

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday directed the authorities to give practical shape to the economic zones project at the earliest without delay.

“Making Punjab an industrial hub is his mission”, he stressed while presiding over a meeting at his office to review progress on the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The Secretary Industries Department briefed the participants about the establishment of Special Economic Zones and Industrial Estates. The CM was told the process of the approval of establishing nine economic zones was complete and practical steps were underway now.

“The economic zones will not only usher in the industrial revolution but will also provide more than 17 lakh job opportunities to the needy. Similarly, more than Rs807 billion investment is also expected in the economic zones”, he said, adding that the interest shown by the investors in purchasing industrial plots was encouraging.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF KILLING OF THREE WOMEN IN RAWALPINDI

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi about killing of three women due to firing and directed to arrest the criminals early. He has directed to submit a report to his office after holding impartial investigations and provision of justice should also be ensured to the bereaved heirs.