RAWALPINDI - Information Minister Punjab Fayyazul Hassan Chohan here on Monday said Pakistan Army had always played an imperative role in establishing peace, stability in the country. He said this while addressing a function in Muslim Town to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army.

The minister said that the opposition parties had launched 5th generation war against institutions of the country which reflected that their political and economic interests were in line with anti-state elements.

The opposition parties were maligning the national security agencies, defaming the democratic institutions and shaking confidence of the people.