PESHAWAR - Prime Teaching Hospital (PTH) a tertiary care hospital of Peshawar Medical College, Peshawar has started dedicated Club Foot and Paediatric Orthopaedic Services.

The aim of the PTH is to provide state of the art paediatric orthopaedics care for the children with musculoskeletal problems. Renowned Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon Prof. Dr. Amer Aziz inaugurated Club Foot and Paediatric Orthopaedic Clinic at PTH.

Prof Dr. Amer Aziz is the chairman and head of department of orthopaedics and spine unit at Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital, Lahore. So far Dr Amer had trained 110 FCPS orthopaedic surgeons. The aim of Dr Amer is to train doctors from all districts of Pakistan, so that they go back and provide quality orthopaedic care to the people.

Dr. Saeed Ahmad, who is one of few paediatric orthopaedic surgeons in Pakistan, will be in-charge of Club Foot and Paediatric Orthopedic Services. Dr. Saeed did his FCPS in orthopaedics from Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital, Lahore in 2016.

After Post-Graduation Dr. Saeed did paediatric orthopaedic training with renowned paediatric orthopaedic surgeon Prof. Chiragh Muhammad Khan.

According to experts, children are still growing and their response to injuries, infections and deformities is different than adults. Treating children has long term effect, recurrence of deformity is very high, and after treatment growth disturbances may occur.

It is pertinent to share that Paediatric Orthopaedic surgeons diagnose, treat and manage musculoskeletal problems in children such as Club Foot incidence 1/1000, Paediatric hip disorders like DDH, Perthes disease, Childhood fractures, Bone fragility disorders like Osteogensis Imperfecta, Genu valgum and Genu varum, Neuromuscular disorders CP, Myelomeningocele and Arthrogryposis, Congenital Lower Limb anomalies, Congenital and Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis and Upper limb birth palsies.