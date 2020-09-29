Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan expects the new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong will further take the existing bilateral trade and business ties to new heights and boost the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), officials said yesterday.

They told Gwadar Pro that Pakistan is optimistic that the new envoy will set new goals with new assignments in Islamabad.

“Ambassador Yao Jing (who completed his tenure in Pakistan) played a wonderful role and his term is a success from all angles. Now Ambassador Nong Rong is coming and we are expecting him to focus on trade, business, and CPEC,” said a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Nong Rong, Head of Ethnic Affairs Commission of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has been nominated as the new envoy. Nong Rong once worked in the office of the Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Department, the ASEAN countries, and Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan Divisions of the Department of Commerce of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Nong Rong is an expert in trade and commerce. One of his main aims will be to promote the CPEC under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Another Pakistani government official said Pakistanis took every Chinese ambassador as a brother and not a diplomat. “Nong Rong will be treated as our brother as was Yao Jing.”

This is our policy for all the times to come. We know Nong Rong is an expert and will help boost the trade, business and will also look after the CPEC well,” he remarked.