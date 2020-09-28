Share:

“Nuclear weapons pervade our thinking.

Control our behaviour. Administer our societies.

Inform our dreams ... They are purveyors of

madness. They are the ultimate colonizer. Whiter than any white man that ever lived.”

–Arundhati Roy

The world we live in is a complex web of ironies. The most vocal nation on earth against countries determined to achieve nuclear potential is the only one that has nuked another country not once but twice. In 1945, the United States dropped another atom bomb on Japan at Nagasaki. Due to the devastation caused by the bombing of its two cities, Japan surrendered unconditionally.

Nagasaki was targeted since it was a shipbuilding centre, the very industry intended for destruction. The explosion unleashed the equivalent force of 22,000 tons of TNT. The hills that surrounded the city did a better job of containing the destructive force, but the number killed is estimated at anywhere between 60,000 and 80,000.

But instead of putting a joint effort together against nuclear weapons, many countries started their own nuclear programs. Today, the world is more unsafe than at any other moment in history.