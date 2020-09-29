Share:

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) had disbursed Rs 308.750 million additional assistance among the deserving persons of country’s 28 most neglected districts during the financial year 2018-20 under its individual financial assistance (IFA) scheme.

According to a report, a sum of Rs 2,884.954 million has been given to a total of 22,320 patients as medical assistance, some Rs 9,115,551 million had been spent on conferring education scholarships to 3,602 people, as many as Rs 51.87 million had been spent on providing IFA (general) to 1,961 persons. Some Rs14.585 million had been provided to 1,109 special friends.

PBM has established 52 Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centers across the country. Some 5,200 orphans were being provided free accommodation and other basic amenities. A total of 155 Women Empowerment Centers have been providing professional training facilities to 13,231 women.

Some 18,375 labor children were being provided free education in159 Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labor. A total of 33 senior citizens were residing in Great Home for Senior Citizens in Lahore.

PBM has established Child Support Program (CSP) in five districts. A total of 28,462 children were benefitting from the CSP program.