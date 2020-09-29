Share:

KARACHI - Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, University of Karachi has initiated the clinical trial of the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) “Jinhua Qinggan Granules” in Pakistan for the treatment of COVID-19 mild patients.

Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, and COMSTECH Coordinator-General Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary expressed these views while speaking at a meeting held at the CBSCR, said a statement here on Monday.

The Center for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR), which works as a component of Dr. Panjwani Center, in collaboration with the Indus Hospital, initiated the a clinical trial of the Jinhua Qinggan Granules in Pakistan as a revolutionary step in the country’s health care system.

Incharge of CBSCR and principal investigator of the study Prof. Dr. Raza Shah was also present on the occasion.

Prof. Choudhary congratulated the team of scientists working at the CBCSR on this important development, and pointed out that the initiation of a clinical trial of traditional Chinese medicine in Pakistan was a revolutionary step in the country’s health care system, adding that the herb-based Chinese medicine would be the treatment of COVID-19 mild patients.

The effectiveness and safety of the Jinhua Qinggan Granules will be evaluated on 300 mild-category patients of COVID-19 in the Pakistani population-both male and female, within 5th to 10th days, he said.

The study is carried out after the approval of the National Bioethics Committee and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, he mentioned.

The CBSCR of Dr. Panjwani Center has also received a license from DRAP to act as a contract research organization (CRO) to conduct clinical trials for national and the international market, Prof. Choudhary said, adding that the center had already conducted clinical trials for Chinese and western pharmaceutical companies.

This was the only clinical trial facility well known for high quality and excellence in clinical research, he said.

Prof. Dr. Raza Shah said, “This traditional medicine is the combination of natural herbs and widely used during the pandemic of COVID-19 in China.”

Its efficacy and safety were evaluated by pharmacodynamics, toxicology, phase II and III clinical studies and used as the approved OTC drug for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, he said, adding that now Jinhua Qinggan Granules had been widely used in clinical practices in China, and its curative effect was significant.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Vice-Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Irqai, ICCBS Patron-in-chief and Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology, Prof. Atta-ur Rahman, Chairperson Dr. Panjwani Memorial Trust Ms. Nadira Panjwani, and Chairman H.E.J. Foundation Aziz Latif Jamal congratulated Prof. Iqbal Choudhary and his team in recognition of their efforts.