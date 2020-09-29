Share:

The federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss the country’s economic and political situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a 16-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting is expected to approve the establishment of a Medical and Dental Council and plan for reorganization and rehabilitation of Pakistan Railways.

Issues related to the visa system for Afghanistan will be discussed in the meeting, while inquiries regarding the installation and deactivation of the telemetry system will also be presented.

The federal cabinet will approve the appointment of the administrator of the Islamabad Club and will also endorse the decisions of the ECC and the Energy Committee.