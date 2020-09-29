LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that the PML-N would arrange sit-ins and protest demonstrations in various areas of the country against the arrest of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
While addressing a press conference here along with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, he said that a meeting of the newly formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would be called soon, while the party would raise the Shehbaz arrest issue at every forum. Ahsan alleged that Shehbaz Sharif had been arrested for rigging the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections.