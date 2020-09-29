Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secre­tary-General Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that the PML-N would arrange sit-ins and protest demonstrations in various areas of the coun­try against the arrest of Mu­hammad Shehbaz Sharif.

While addressing a press con­ference here along with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, he said that a meeting of the newly formed Pakistan Democratic Move­ment (PDM) would be called soon, while the party would raise the Shehbaz arrest issue at every forum. Ahsan alleged that Shehbaz Sharif had been arrested for rigging the upcom­ing Gilgit-Baltistan elections.