ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested six criminals from various areas of the city and recovered stolen car, cash, valuables as well as other weapons from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Monday.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities in the city.