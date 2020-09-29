Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday asked the business community to focus on value addition of products and use of information technology to bolster the country's exports.

While addressing award distribution ceremony of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries here, the President said that incumbent government is making all out efforts to facilitate the business community.

He said government is taking all stakeholders on board in decision making which is proving to be fruitful.

The President said the Punjab government is giving importance to the establishment of Special Economic Zones and skills development.

He said that matter of up-gradation for Faisalabad Airport will be discussed with Minister for Aviation.

President Alvi expressed satisfaction that FCCI as a dynamic organisation was contributing to the economy of country and termed the traders and businessmen the genuine stakeholders that needed to be taken onboard by the governments in decision-making.

The President lauded the government for holding consultations with relevant stakeholders while remaining accessible to business community to listen to their grievances.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan effectively countered the challenge of coronavirus pandemic with Allah Almighty’s blessings, the government’s prudent smart lockdown strategy and the nation’s will. He termed the COVID-19 experience a success that could be proudly shared with the world. Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said giving confidence to industrial units was important to boost the country’s economy.

He mentioned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only political party which promoted Special Economic Zones to facilitate traders. He announced setting up a SEZ on Information Technology and 23 new cement plants to boost trade activity. President FCCI Rana Muhammad Sikandar-e-Azam said Faisalabad’s share in the country’s textiles comprised 60 percent, while the industrial city made 20 percent of the overall Gross Domestic Province (GDP).