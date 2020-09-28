Share:

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka called off over quarantine rules

DHAKA (Agencies): Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka for a three-match test series has been postponed due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Monday. The series, originally planned for July-August, was rescheduled for October-November due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The series will now be pushed further back because of Sri Lanka’s mandatory 14-day quarantine period which would have affected Bangladesh’s preparations. “We’re not touring Sri Lanka now,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan told reporters in Dhaka. “They have agreed to all our conditions except for one but that is the main one to us which is the 14-day quarantine, which actually is isolation.” Sri Lanka Cricket said the series, which is part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, would be rescheduled.

Six teams arrive Multan for National T20 Cup

MULTAN (APP): Six teams on Monday arrived Multan for the National T20 Cup, which will get underway at picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium from September 30. After reaching the city, the players had practice sessions in the nets at the stadium to prepare them for the mega national T20 event. Two matches would be played daily with first one to start at 3:00 pm while the second one to be played 7:30 pm. The matches in Multan will conclude on October 6. No spectator will be allowed to enter the stadium due to Covid-19 SOPs, leaving cricket lovers to enjoy the game on their television screens. Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak said that Multan was selected for T20 matches keeping in view the best arrangements put in place during the last PSL matches. He said that health and rescue 1122 departments would set up their camps at the stadium while duty rosters of officials were finalized to keep the arrangements flawless. Anti-dengue spray has been applied throughout the stadium and civil defence personnel have been deployed inside.

Peshawar win T20 Blind Cricket trophy

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Peshawar defeated Islamabad by 26 runs in the final of the Twenty20 Blind Cricket Tournament, part of the 28th National Games of Persons with Different Abilities 2020 here at Islamia College ground on Monday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz was the chief guest on this occasion who gave away medals, trophy and cash prizes. In the final, Islamabad team won the toss and invited Peshawar to play first. They scored 188 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Haroon stood out with a brilliant 75 while Mohsin and Shafiullah contributed with 40 runs each. No bowler claimed any wicket despite Zahid Abbas’s four run outs. Islamabad team couldn’t reply well and were bowled out for 162 runs. Faizan Javed struck 33 runs. Haroon was adjudged as man of the match for his outstanding performance.