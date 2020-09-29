Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Monday removed Shaharyar Afridi who was officiating as state minister of Narcotics Control and Safron. The Cabinet Division issued the notification with the approval of Prime Minister in this regard. According to the notification, "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 92 of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President, on the advice of Prime Minister has been pleased to approve de-notify the appointment of Mr Sheharyar Afridi as Minister of State for States & Frontier Regions and Narcotics Control with immediate effect." Sheharyar Afridi will continue work as Chairman Kashmir Committe.