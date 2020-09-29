Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all the District municipal Corporations in Karachi to improve their performance by ensuring cleanliness, improving street lights, parks and sewerage system under their jurisdiction.

He was chairing a meeting about Karachi local bodies at chief minister's house in Karachi on Tuesday.

He directed secretary local bodies that salaries of employees of local bodies in Karachi be made through Accountant General Sindh in the first phase and in the second phase salaries of such employees of Hyderabad, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Sukkrur also be made through AG Sindh.