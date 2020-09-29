Share:

In yet another ceasefire violation, a Pakistan Army soldier Shafique and a 15-years-old boy were martyred when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), a statement issued by military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Tandar sectors along LoC. Due to indiscriminate fire of automatics, four civilians including an 80-year-old sustained serious injuries.

ISPR said Pakistan Army effectively responded to Indian shelling and there were reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material.