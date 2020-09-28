Share:

All human beings are created by Allah SWT. There are different varieties, kinds, types and style of everyone which are originated by Almighty God. Still, brutality in the name of racism occurs.

On the event of Hujjat-Ul-Wida, Prophet Muhammad SAW disclosed, no Arab is superior to a Persian. By the same token, neither the person of higher rank is superior nor the person with low rankings, neither whites are superior to blacks nor blacks than whites. However, this violence takes place everywhere.

Aside from this, Hazrat Bilal was immensely nearer to Prophet Muhammad SAWW. Nonetheless, he was the first Moazan of Islam.

We should follow the lifestyle of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It is the only way to decimate racism.

MOOSA PANHWAR,

Sukkur.