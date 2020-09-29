Share:

HYDERABAD - The Area Study Centre (ASC) University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Study Center for South Asia, Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies (CSA AGGAS), Sichuan Normal University to kick off exchange programmes for researchers, scholars and faculty members, collaborate in research projects and offer training courses for skill development at both Centers. After the agreement with the Chinese university, the joint research projects will be carried out at Sindh University, Sichuan Normal University and at other educational institutions across the world in future. Both the organizations will arrange joint international conferences on CPEC and other areas of mutual interests including organizing online conferences and webinars. The Director ASC Mukesh Kumar Khatwani said that after inking MoU, the students, scholars and faculty members of SU’s Area Study Centre could travel to China to work on research projects there and the Chinese counterparts would be able to visit ASC for the purpose.