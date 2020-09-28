Share:

ISLAMABAD -The tea imports witnessed an increase of 34.77 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The tea imports were recorded at $87.964 million during July-August (2020-21) as against imports of $65.258 million in July-August (2019-20), according to latest PBS data. In terms of quantity, the tea imports increased by 48.88 per cent during the period under review by going down from the imports of 26,694 metric tonnes last year to 39,742 metric tonnes during current year. On year-on-year basis, the tea imports increased by 61.74 per cent during August 2020 when compared to the imports of August 2019. The tea imports during August 2020 were recorded at $49.766 against the imports of $30.769 million in August 2019. Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the tea imports into the country increased by 30.35 per cent in August 2020 as compare to the imports of $38.180 million in July 2020. The imports of overall food commodities during the first two months of the current year increased by 40.59 per cent by growing from $697.759 million last year to $981.004 million during the current year. It is pertinent to mention here that, the country’s merchandize trade deficit witnessed reduction of 7.48 per cent during the first two months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.