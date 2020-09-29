LAHORE    -   Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has launched centralized admission campaign for online admission  to the Diploma of Associate Engineer (DAE) 2020-21.  In a press statement issued here on Monday, TEVTA Chairperson  Ali Salman Siddique said that through centralized launching of DAE  admission campaign TEVTA embarked on a journey of nation building through technical education. He said that TEVTA was the biggest skill provider of the country offering widest range of 31 different technologies available for DAE through 46 Government College of Technologies (GCT) spread across the province offering 20,000 DAE seats during the current admission campaign.

The TEVTA Chairperson said that conversion of DAE in English 

opened doors of possibilities and opportunities for students such 

as wide range of job opportunities, vertical mobility in terms of 

further education and career advancement besides openings 

doors for further studies and employment opportunities across 

the globe due to global acceptability of DAE English.

Earlier, TEVTA COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana thanked his team 

including TEVTA’s secretariat and field staff to implement the task 

of making centralized admissions and the conversion of DAE to 

English assigned by the Chairperson a reality in least possible time. 

He said that it was a long outstanding demand of technologists and 

TEVTA alumni to adopt English as medium of instruction for DAE to 

meet the demand of local job market and lend it global acceptability 

which was accepted and implemented by Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique.

In order to make participation of all stake holders involved part of 

the proceedings, the inauguration ceremony was held online which 

was attended by TEVTA COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, all GMs, 

Deputy GMs of TEVTA Secretariat and field establishment comprising 

all Zonal Managers, District Managers and the Principals, Teachers 

and students of TEVTA Government Colleges of Technologies (GCTs), 