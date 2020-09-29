Share:

Mardan - Three female were elected unopposed in the election of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) here on Monday.

According to a press release, Aqila Sumbal was elected as president while Ramem Naz and Robi were elected as senior vice president and vice-president of the chamber respectively. No other candidate submitted nomination papers against them.

The newly elected president Aqila Sumbal vowed to work for the welfare of female business community. She said that she would try her best to provide more opportunities to females to start business.OU