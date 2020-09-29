Share:

Trump's eldest son compared Biden to his father, saying that the US president has stayed at the White House working till late at night and doubting whether the former vice president could do the same.

Donald Trump Jr has expressed worries that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is not suitable for the US presidency.

"Joe Biden should be decent in the debate, he's been doing it for half a century", Trump Jr said on Fox News on Monday. "I'm worried about Joe Biden the other 22 hours of the day, where he can't seem to leave the basement."

Trump Jr said, apparently in reference to Biden's rare appearances in public, that he would not be able to keep up with the same pace of work that President Trump has been following, adding that he did not know if Biden "has the vitality to handle that and that seems to be apparent based on the way he's able to not campaign".

"I've seen my father, I've seen how he has dealt with his job. I get the call at one o'clock in the morning when he is still in the Oval [Office] sometimes. You can't do this job one hour a day, two hours a day every fourth day", Trump Jr said.

Earlier, Trump Jr suggested Biden may be suffering from Alzheimer's "or other dementias", sharing footage where the former vice president snapped at a blue-collar man at a campaign event in Detroit. "You're full of sh*t", he was heard telling the worker on the video.

Trump and Biden are set to hold their first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.