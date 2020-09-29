Share:

Following the escalation of tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara stands in “full solidarity” with Baku, while condemning “Armenia’s attack on Azerbaijan”.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday stated that Ankara was ready to support Azerbaijan either in negotiations or in combat amid the continuing Nagorno-Karabakh escalation.

“We want the issue (of Nagorno-Karabakh - ed.) to be cardinally resolved. We have made a lot of efforts to do this, but everything was in vain. We have always been beside Azerbaijan - both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. We will continue this solidarity”, Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara after visiting the Azerbaijani Embassy.

According to the senior official, the world community is mistakenly putting Azerbaijan and Armenia on the same plane in the ongoing conflict.

"We tell the whole world: Azerbaijan and Armenia are not the same things. We all together support the territorial integrity of Ukraine and Georgia. But Azerbaijan is equated with Armenia, which occupied its lands. This is unacceptable”, the Turkish minister said.