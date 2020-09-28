Share:

UNITED NATIONS-UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is “extremely concerned” over renewed hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh disputed region that erupted on Sunday.

According to news reports, at least 18 people have been killed along the line of contact in the worst fighting between the two former Soviet Republics in four years.

“He condemns the use of force and regrets the loss of life and the toll on the civilian population”, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.