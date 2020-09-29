Share:

Germany and several other European countries at the UN Security Council had sent an official request for a meeting to be convened on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

Tensions have escalated in the region on Sunday morning, with both sides accusing each other of carrying out provocations.

"An official request has been sent out, but the meeting has not been scheduled yet", the source said on Monday.

Previously, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed extreme concern over the resumption of hostilities along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and called on the sides to "immediately stop fighting" and return to negotiations "without delay".

Armenia and the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh republic have declared martial law and general mobilisation, while Azerbaijan declared partial martial law and partial mobilisation. Azerbaijan has also closed its airports to all international air traffic except for Turkey, which has pledged its support to Baku.