Share:

Peshawar - The 4th Women Business Excellence Award ceremony for 2019-20 was held here on Monday.

The ceremony was organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI). Former provincial minister Senator Sitara Ayaz was chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony was attended besides others by WCCI President Ms Rukhsana Nadir, former president Fozia Inayat, Nazakat Rauf, Shabnam Riaz and a large number of women entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Sitara Ayaz praised the services of WCCI’s Fitrat Ilyas Bilour and President Rukhsana Nadir for promotion of women businesses.

She stressed on provision of all due rights to women on equitable basis.

She said despite all challenges and odds, doing own business for a woman and playing a role in the national economy was marvellous job. She urged the government institutions to play their proactive role to facilitate businesswomen in order to promote their handmade/finishing products at every level.

Earlier, in her welcome speech, WCCI President Rukhsana said that despite difficult circumstances in wake of Covid-19, the WCCI played a pivotal role to facilitate its members and businesswomen to promote their work in the market in a befitting manner.

She said the main notion behind holding of the 4th Women Excellence Award ceremony was to encourage businesswomen to bring further improvement in their businesses and bring them up to the mark. She said that women handicrafts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got remarkable place in Pakistan and rest of the world, which was a great sign and pride for this province.