RAWALPINDI – 12 centers have been set up in four districts of Rawalpindi division (Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock) for the procurement of 5000 metric tones wheat which would be purchased from the farmers.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Amdad Ullah Bosal told that food department Rawalpindi would procure wheat on subsidized rate of Rs. 1050 per 40 kilograms on wheat purchase centers set up for this purpose. In addition to this Rs 7.50 would also be paid to the farmers as delivery charges on 100 KG wheat.

The empty bags (bardana) would be distributed among the farmers at these centers from May 1 and the procurement of wheat would be started from May 5. Bardana for upto 50 bags could be obtained on personal guarantee and this would be given on bfirst come, first serveb basis, he said. He informed that the representatives of DCO Rawalpindi would also be present on wheat procurement centers to look after the procurement process and to facilitate the farmers. He said that procurement process of wheat would be completed in a transparent manner in accordance with the policy of the Punjab Government. The complaints of the farmers in this connection would be addressed at the spot by a committee which would also have the representatives of the farmers, he added.

The farmers can contact ADC Rawalpindi and Deputy Director Food Rawalpindi in case of any complaint on a Toll Free number 0800-13535.

He said that the procurement centers for district Rawalpindi have been set up in tehsil Gujar Khan and tehsil Taxila while the focal persons for these centers would be Assistant Commissioners (ACs).

A comprehensive plan in this regard has been formulated while formation of monitoring committees at district level is aimed at providing the farmers all possible facilities and to make all the process transparent.

He informed that the government has set 1000 metric tones target for Rawalpindi district.

He said that the wheat growers would be provided all possible facilities with full payment of the support price of their produce.