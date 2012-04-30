

KARACHI - The Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) would be upgraded to the level of a university. The initial approval to this effect was given at a high level meeting held here at the Governor House on Saturday.The meeting was chaired by Sindh Governor, Dr. Ishrat- ul-Ebad Khan.The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Naushad Shaikh, Justice (Retd) Qazi Khalid Ali, Senator Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Secretary Law, Ghulam Nabi Shah, Administrator Karachi, Muhammad Hussain Syed, and other officials. It was pointed out that after upgradation as a university, the KMDC would be activated as the City University of Health Sciences.The meeting also reviewed the headway regarding the first law university of Pakistan and the setting up of Muhammad Ali Jinnah University in Hyderabad. It was stated that the charters of all the three universities have been finalised and would be given a final shape soon through the Provincial Assembly. The Governor said on the occasion that the setting of these institutions would help promote higher education in the province.He stressed that the facilities at the universities should be in accordance with the present day requirements.