MULTAN-Consulate General of Iran in Pakistan Muhammad Hossain Bani Asadi disclosed on Tuesday that Iran was ready to finance the gas pipeline project in Pakistan as the talks between both sides were underway to reach an agreement.

Addressing members of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), he added that the project had not been shelved and it existed to-date. “We have fulfilled our commitment by laying 1,000 km long pipeline up to the border, Now it is Pakistan’s turn to lay pipeline on its side to accomplish the project,” he noted.

He expressed interest in a proposal to form a joint business council and ink a memorandum of understanding between the chambers of Iran and Pakistan. He was of the opinion that the scope of cooperation existed in all sectors including energy, trade and business. He said that the discussions held between the Pakistani and Iranian leaders on bilateral energy projects were significant in view of Pakistan’s growing energy needs. He disclosed that some of the joint ventures in energy sector included the 1,000MW Taftan-Quetta power transmission line and the Gwadar Power Supply Project.

He said that both the countries could enter into a currency swap agreement by encouraging trade in local currencies. He added that there also existed a scope for introducing preferential tariff and free trade arrangements, and removing the tariff and non-tariff barriers between the two countries, which can further enhance bilateral trade and investment. He said that Pakistan’s agreement with Iran on export of wheat and rice could become a good example for launching of barter trade on large scale.

Referring to terrorism issue, he said that the terrorists were equally dangerous for Pakistan and Iran and both countries would have to eliminate them. He claimed that Iran’s borders were safe and thus Iran did not deploy armed force on Pak-Iran border spread over 1,000 km.

Earlier, in his welcome address MCCI President Khawaja Muhammad Usman said that Iran should relax its visa processing system for Pakistani business community subject to the recommendations of Chambers to enhance the trade and strengthen economic ties with each other. He said that Iran was doing “Currency Swap agreement” with India and it should also do so with Pakistan. He said that Multan is a city of saints and it produces 96 per cent cotton of Punjab,47 % wheat,23 % sugarcane,44 % milk,62 % sheep.