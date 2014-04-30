Lahore - The LCCI Tuesday felicitated newly appointed Governor of SBP Ashraf Mahmood Wathra and hoped that being an experienced economist, he would utilize his best abilities for economic well-being of the people in general and business community in particular. In a congratulation message to the newly appointed Governor, the LCCI President Engineer Sohail Lashari, SVP Mian Tariq Misbah and VP Kashif Anwar expressed the optimism that Ashraf Mahmood Wathra would evolve new policies to meet the enormous economic challenges being faced by the country. The LCCI office-bearers also invited the attention of the newly appointed Governor towards the high markup that is hitting hard the business expansions.

The LCCI office-bearers also urged the SBP Governor to visit all the chambers of the country and share his future strategy with the business community.