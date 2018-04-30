Share:

LAHORE - The ratio of “crime against person” registered an upward trend in the Punjab province during the first quarter of this year as compared to the previous. The latest police data shows significant rise in the incidents of murder, attempted murder, abductions, rape, gang-rape, and others.

The province recorded high crime rate during the first three months of 2018 as compared to the corresponding period of 2017. Also, police registered a record number of cases related to vehicle theft, cattle theft, and armed robberies during the first quarter of this year.

As per police data, at least 101,841crime cases were reported by police across the province during the first three months of this year against the last year’s 102,852 such cases. The incidents of “crime against property” swelled significantly with a total of 11,109 cases reported across the province in three months of this year while at least 10,323 such cases had been reported by police during the same period in 2017.

In all Punjab districts, gangsters robbed residences, shops, factories, looted families, motorists and even passersby and made off with cars, cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth millions of rupees.

Murder: The incidents of murder registered a considerable increase in the first three months of 2018 as compared to the previous year. At least 871 people were murdered across the province in the previous three months of this year. However, the police had reported at least 858 murder cases during the corresponding period in 2017. Last year, the provincial police had declared at least 177 murder cases as untraceable.

Attempted Murder: The province also witnessed a sizeable surge in the incidents of attempted murder registered during the first three months of this year if compared to the corresponding period of 2017.

The provincial police registered 1,107 attempted murder cases against 866 such incidents. Last year, police investigators were unable to solve many blind murder cases. In these blind murder cases, several victims were women and children who were found brutally murdered in different parts of the province.

Hurt: The Punjab police, during the first three months of this year reported at least 2,906 “Hurt” cases in the category of crime against person. However, the provincial police had reported 3,015 such cases during the first quarter of 2017.

Kidnapping: The provincial police registered at least 3,550 abduction cases during the first three months of 2018 as compared to 3,119 kidnapping incidents reported during the first quarter of 2017. Most of the victims were said to be women and young girls who were abducted by gunmen. At least six cases of kidnapping for ransom were also registered with the police during the first three months of this year.

Rape/Gang-rape: At least 693 rape cases were registered with the provincial police in the first quarter of this year while during the matching period in 2017 the police had reported 630 rape cases. Similarly, at least 41 cases of gang-rape were reported by police in the first quarter of this year against 39 gang rape incidents registered with the police during the first three months of the last year. The police also reported at least 1,935 cases under the head of “Others” in the category of crime against person.

Dacoities: The police, during the first three months of this year reported at least 164 cases of dacoities (involving five or more than five gunmen) against 179 such cases registered with the provincial police during the same period in 2017. Last year, the police failed to trace at least 46 cases of dacoities.

Robberies: The new police data shows that at least 2,697 armed robberies were reported during the first three months of this year against 3,014 such cases reported during the corresponding period in 2017. Similarly, at least 2,767 cases of burglary were reported by the police in the first three months of 2018 against 2,886 such cases registered with the police during the same period in 2017.

Theft: During the first three months of this year the provincial police registered 309 theft cases against 346 theft cases reported during the corresponding period in 2017. The police data revealed a considerable increase in cattle-theft cases this year as compared to the previous year. According to police, at least 1,333 cattle theft cases were registered with the police in the first three months of 2018 while the police had reported 1,310 such cases during the same period in 2017.

Motor Vehicle Snatching: During the first three months of this year, the provincial police reported at least 657 cases of motor vehicle snatching while during the same period in 2017 the police had reported 805 such cases. As far as the motor-vehicle theft is concerned, the police this year reported at least 3,635 cases against 3,629 such incidents reported during the same period in 2017. In the Punjab province, auto-lifting has become a booming business. More than 20,000 citizens are deprived of their vehicles every year. Less than 10 per cent of the total snatched or stolen vehicles are recovered by police annually, and thousands of auto-lifting cases are declared by police as “untraceable.”

The incidents of crime against property in the category of “others” swelled to 7,720 cases from the last year’s 6,330 cases reported across the province.

Shootouts: The incidents of “police encounters” registered a significant decrease during the first quarter. The police killed at least 24 alleged criminals in ‘armed encounters’ which took place in different parts of the province during the first three months of this year as compared to 74 criminals killed in shootouts with police during the corresponding period in 2017. Also, at least four policemen lost their lives while fighting criminals during the first three months of 2018.