SHIKARPUR: Khanpur police claimed to have arrested three drug traffickers and recovered 100kg charas from their possession at Shikarpur-Kandhkot national highway in the limits of Khanpur Police Station, some 20 kilometers off from here, on Sunday. Mir Hassan Bulo, head constable, confirmed the news report and told this scribe that following on the information police signaled to stop a Datson coming from Quetta towards Kandhkot-Kashmore district and seized 100kg charas and arrested three accused identified as Pir Muhammad Baloch, Muhammad Nabi Achakzai and Attaullah Pathan and moved the Datson and arrested accused to PS Khanpur for further necessary action. Police have lodged a case [25/2018] under relevant laws on the behalf of state with above mentioned police station.–Staff Reporter